The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has arrived Benue State, following an order from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Idris arrived Makurdi, the State capital on Wednesday and was received by the Acting Inspector General of Police incharge of Zone 4, at the State Police Headquaters.





A tweet on the official social media handle of the Nigerian Police Force reads, “INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE, IGP IBRAHIM K. IDRIS HAS ARRIVED BENUE STATE.





“IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has arrived Benue State. He was received by the AIG in charge of Zone 4 (Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau) at the Zone 4 Headquarters in Makurdi.”









Recall that Buhari had ordered the Inspector General of Police to immediately relocate to Benue State to restore law and order, following killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

Buhari gave the order on Monday night, according to a statement by police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood.





The order came as more killings of innocent people by herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas in Benue State were reported.







