 Petrol drops to N145 in Osogbo
Motorists in Osogbo on Friday besieged filling stations within the metropolis which were  dispensing  petrol  at the approved N145 pump price.


Newsmen report that the large turnout of motorists at the filling stations was informed  by the availability of the product.

Newsmen also report  that most of the fuel stations with the product  had their gates shut  to control the chaotic situation occasioned by  long queues.

A commercial driver, Lamidi Ajadi, told newsmen that he rushed to the  particular filling station after being informed of the availability of  petrol.

"The last fuel I bought was from the NNPC Mega station at Ring Road, but they have run out of fuel and that is why I came to buy here.

"I have been on the queue for more than one hour,’’ he said.

Another motorist, Mr Wale Smith,  said he had to leave the  office to fill the tank of his car.

“Though the queue is long, there is an assurance of getting petrol,’’ he said.

An Independent Marketer, Alhaji Abiola Ahmed, told newsmen he received his consignment on Thursday  and had been dispensing since then.

Ahmed, however, said he had to shut his  gate to regulate the traffic flow into the station and within the area, adding that many motorists were impatient and unruly.

He also confirmed that the product was being sold at the regulated N145 per litre.

Newsmen also report that the long queues disrupted vehicular movement on the  Gbogan-Ibadan Road, Workers’ Drive, Okefia and  Lameko-Ring Road, all in Osogbo.

Newsmen recall that the price of the product had risen to as high as N250 per litre in Osogbo and its environs before the latest development.

