Motorists in Osogbo on Friday besieged filling stations within the metropolis which were dispensing petrol at the approved N145 pump price.Newsmen report that the large turnout of motorists at the filling stations was informed by the availability of the product.Newsmen also report that most of the fuel stations with the product had their gates shut to control the chaotic situation occasioned by long queues.A commercial driver, Lamidi Ajadi, told newsmen that he rushed to the particular filling station after being informed of the availability of petrol."The last fuel I bought was from the NNPC Mega station at Ring Road, but they have run out of fuel and that is why I came to buy here."I have been on the queue for more than one hour,’’ he said.Another motorist, Mr Wale Smith, said he had to leave the office to fill the tank of his car.“Though the queue is long, there is an assurance of getting petrol,’’ he said.An Independent Marketer, Alhaji Abiola Ahmed, told newsmen he received his consignment on Thursday and had been dispensing since then.Ahmed, however, said he had to shut his gate to regulate the traffic flow into the station and within the area, adding that many motorists were impatient and unruly.He also confirmed that the product was being sold at the regulated N145 per litre.Newsmen also report that the long queues disrupted vehicular movement on the Gbogan-Ibadan Road, Workers’ Drive, Okefia and Lameko-Ring Road, all in Osogbo.Newsmen recall that the price of the product had risen to as high as N250 per litre in Osogbo and its environs before the latest development.