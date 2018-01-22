Fielding questions from newsmen in Osogbo yesterday during the party’s annual new year interreligious prayers, the state chairman of the party, Mr Soji Adagunodo said the party would not participate in an election not recognised by the constitution.

His words: “We have a national constitution and we are running a federal system of government in Nigeria.





“Now, they want to enact a parliamentary system of government at the local government level and this particular matter is a subject of litigation in the Federal High Court in Abuja.





“We will not take part in an election that the court might notify afterwards, so we are not going to commit our resources to an illegal election and local government system. ” he said





He said by Wednesday Jan. 24, lthe Federal High Court in Abuja would decide whether the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) would still be conducting the LG elections as the ruling on the election matter would be coming up.





A chieftain and governorship aspirant of the party, who also spoke on the subject matter, Mr Gbenga Owolabi, corroborated what the party chairman said with the explanation that PDP remains a united party in the state.





He said the party was working in unison to take power from the ruling party in the coming Sept. 22 state governorship election and added that they were staying away from the LG election pending the outcome of the court judgment on it.





Osun government had fixed Jan. 27 for the state local government election (a parliamentary LG/election system) which the PDP challenged in court and asked the court to stop.





The chairman of the state electoral commission, Mr Segun Oladitan however informed journalists last week that the election would still hold on Saturday, saying that the court summon served by the Federal High Court in Abuja was not binding on them as it was served to the state liaison office in Abuja, which is not binding on the commission.