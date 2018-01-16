The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday paid a visit to Benue capital, Makurdi over recent Fulani herdsmen attack.





A delegation from the national secretariat went to commiserate with Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom over the death of 73 Nigerians in the state.





This was disclosed in a tweet via the party official Twitter handle.





The tweet reads “Delegations from the National Secretariat of our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig are right now in Makurdi, the Benue state capital to commiserate with Governor Ortom and the people of the state over the unfortunate killings of 73 innocent Nigerians by Herdsmen.