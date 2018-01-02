Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) says the entire people of the Niger Delta are praying for the quick recovery of Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari.Coordinating Secretary, PANDEF, Dr Alfred Mulade, in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, however, expressed shocks and disbelief at the ghastly bike accident Yusuf was involved in.The group also sympathise with wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, over the incident, praying God to strengthen her and as well grant Yusuf quick recovery.“The Leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) received news of the near fatal motor bike accident involving Mr. Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, with utter shock and disbelief.“Like all well-meaning Nigerians, PANDEF wishes to use this opportunity to sympathize with President Buhari and his entire family, including the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari over the unfortunate incident.“Similarly, on behalf of the good people of the Niger Delta region, PANDEF prays for the speedy recovery of Yusuf, and guidance and protection for the first family of our dear Nation, Nigeria. Whilst wishing them a glorious new year, 2018,” the statement noted.