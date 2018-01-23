Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoS, on Tuesday gave insight into why no government officials involved in the controversial reinstatement of former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission, Abdulrasheed Maina back into the civil service has been sanctioned.

Oyo-Ita disclosed that those involved in the controversy would be sanctioned upon completion of the ongoing investigations and pending court case on the matter.





Addressing reporters in her office in Abuja, the HoS said, “Yes, the Maina issue was a controversial one. I wish to inform you that there are already investigation processes going on both at the Presidency and at the National Assembly.





“Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have set up committees on that issue.





“Recently, a court case was also instituted on this Maina’s issue.





“So, with all these investigative machineries in process and the court, which you know that once a matter is in court, it becomes sub judice, there is really not much one can say or do in terms of disciplinary action.





“This is because the matter is already being investigated at the highest levels: at the Executive, Legislative and now Judiciary levels.”