Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo will face fierce opposition from his kinsmen in 2018.
Bishop Emma Gospel Isong said this while reeling out his 2018 prophesies.
He said Osinbajo will have a very tough time with his people this year as they will oppose his actions.
Isong said, “Nigerians will experience increase in crime rate more than 2017.
“Nigerians will experience suffering and threat to human lives this year.
“Those controlling the nation’s security apparatus should re-double their efforts in their quest to secure the nation.”
He predicted that because of the level of economic crunch which has left young people grappling with how to put food on the table, they will resort to crime.
“Nigerians should pray consistently this year as they have responsibility to do so in the interest of the country.
“Nigerians prayers will be the only guarantee for the emergence of quality leaders in 2019,” the cleric added.
