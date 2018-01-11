In his revelation, Kalu confirmed that significant corrupt Nigerians who oppose the fight against corruption are the ones sponsoring the group.
Kalu who expressed this while identifying with the casualties and groups of the individuals who were slaughtered in Taraba and Benue States, said culprits were for the most part returnees from Niger Republic who penetrated the general population and professed to be Fulani herders.
He said these executioner herders were for the most part supported by lawmakers who were oppressed in light of the fact that the President hindered the different channels by which the nation’s assets were being looted.
He included there was inconvenience around the nation now since President had finished the old methods for taking care of the country’s assets.
Kalu talked in his nation home, Igbere, amid the dispatch of free intrigue advance to Abians in Abia North Senatorial District.
Since when did you become the DG of NIA. This info that you have,if indeed it is true? Needs to be investigated. And you should be behind bars because you had the info and did not pass it on to relevant security agents to handle. You are culpable because you are privy to privilege info that led to the death of Nigerians.ReplyDelete
