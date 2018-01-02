Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs, Feyisetan Fayose, has said that those who oppose her husband’s decisions are “obstructing the work of God,” warning that the “consequences will be too much for them.”Mrs. Fayose said God had revealed to her a long time ago that her husband was going for a position of authority higher than the governorship he currently holds.According to a statement issued by her Special Assistant (Media), Gbenga Ariyibi, Mrs. Fayose said this in Ado Ekiti during the New Year’s thanksgiving service.She said though God did not reveal to her the time and the position God has scheduled for her husband, the word of God would manifest at all costs.“I want to plead with everyone, don’t hunt for the downfall of this government, don’t even try it.“God is looking at you, and God is watching. Don’t hunt for the failure of continuity. Why? Because our God is God of continuity, our leader is carrying the unusual grace; if you don’t want to be disgraced, don’t hunt for the downfall of this government, don’t hunt for the failure of continuity, I have said my own.“It is not him, it’s God through him. Look beyond him, and let’s continue to work together in unity.“God told me expressly, years back, that he needed Ayo Fayose in Nigeria.“What brought about this was that, I was praying that the trouble of this man was too much, that I wanted God to take politics away from him, to separate him from politics, that I have had too much.“But God said, ‘Leave him to me, he is in the hollow of my palm, l need him in Nigeria, it is not only Ekiti. He is just passing through Ekiti State.”Mrs. Fayose, who prayed fervently for the peace, progress and continuity agenda of the her husband’s administration, said no amount of “gang up or political manipulation” would alter or shake her husband from the good plan God has in stock for him and the people of the state.Those at the thanksgiving service included the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola; his wife, Janet; the Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Modupe Alade; Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka, notable traditional rulers, political office holders, market women and top government officials.