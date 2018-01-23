The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has suspended Chief Ramon Adedoyin, as the Maye of Ife, for allegedly releasing an ewi ( poetry) composed to deride the stool of the Ooni.The Chiefs also said that they had started the process of removing the Oloyere of Oyere, Oba Adeoye Adefarakan, who they accused of conniving with Adedoyin to tarnish the image of Oba Ogunwusi.Adedoyin is the founder of the Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu and he was conferred with the chieftaincy title by Ooni Ogunwusi’s predecessor, Oba Okunade Sijuwade.The Royal Traditional Council of the Source announced the suspension of Adedoyin at a press conference in Ile Ife on Tuesday.The press conference was attended by the 16 kingmakers of Ile Ife including the Obalufe of Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura who is the traditional prime minister and the Lowa Adimula of Ife, Oba Adekola Adeyeye.They also said the Oloyere of Oyere, Oba Adeoye Adefarakan, was one of the people being allegedly used by the founder of Oduduwa University to deride and defame the exalted stool.The address of the Council was read by the Secretary to the Ife Traditional Council, Chief Adetoye Odewole.They said the ewi which was titled Oba Awakusa was sent into Nigeria discreetly from the United Kingdom and was now circulating within and outside the country.The traditional rulers said they found out that Adedoyin was the financier of the poetry released to deride and defame the stool of the Ooni.He said, ” That beyond a reasonable doubt, Chief Ramon Adedoyin and his cohorts like Oba Adeoye Adefarakan have committed offences of defaming the stool and character of the Ooni of Ife, assault and the libellous release of the ewi remain indelible and all these acts are conducts likely to cause a breach of peace.“That all parties involved in the meeting passed a vote of no confidence on Chief Ramon Adedoyin and Oba Adeoye Adefarakan.” That the House of Oduduwa henceforth suspends the chieftaincy title of Maye of Ife that was bestowed on Chief Ramon Adedoyin until further notice.“Chief Ramon Adedoyin should not parade himself as the Maye of Ife until he absolved himself of his disloyalty and betrayal to the stool of Ooni and the House of Oduduwa.”The Obalufe said Adedoyin was invited to defend himself but he shunned the invitation. He added that the council also invited a popular Yoruba poet, Ologundudu who they said came and disclosed that Adedoyin once invited him to release a similar ewi to tarnish the image of the Ooni but he declined.