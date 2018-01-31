 Olu Okeowo: Customs storm billionaire’s Lagos mansion, seize his luxury cars | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Nigeria Customs Service operatives on Wednesday stormed the home of Sir Olu Okeowo in Ikoyi, Lagos.
 

Okeowo, a real estate billionaire, is popularly known in the state for his choice cars.

It was gathered that Okeowo allegedly failed to pay import duties on some of them.

Customs officers and men, who were at this expanse residence, seized his Rolls Royce cars.
 
An eye witness revealed that armed operatives arrived the premises early in the day.

“I don’t know if he was around, but they took the vehicles away from his mansion inside Parkview Estate”, he said.


It is still unclear if the billionaire businessman would be prosecuted.

