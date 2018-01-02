First son of Imo State Governor, Aham Okorocha, is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in London for yet-to-be disclosed ailment.

Afam was said to have been flown to London for treatment after he allegedly slumped during Christmas week.





Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu confirmed this on Sunday, while explaining the absence of Governor Okorocha during the South East zonal meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Ebonyi State.





“I had informed Governor Okorocha of this meeting and he had promised to be here.





“The governor however, called me back days after our conversation to explain that his son had taken ill and he will be taking him to London for treatment, and, as such, would not be able to attend the meeting. We pray that his son recovers quickly.”





Sun quoted a close source to the Imo State first family as saying that Aham had suddenly taken ill and was immediately rushed to London for treatment, accompanied by the governor and his wife, Nkechi.





The source confirmed the conspicuous absence of Aham at Sunday’s thanksgiving by the first family of the state at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ogboko.