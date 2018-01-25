Former Minister of Education and co-coordinator of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, BBOG, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has revealed the action she would take against the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police.Ezekwesili disclosed that the group will file a suit against the Nigerian Government and its Police.Ezekwesili was detained by the police on Tuesday morning in Abuja on the order of president Buhari.They were on a peaceful demonstration, calling for the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls.The former minister revealed her plans via a tweet on Thursday, “Thanks to EVERYONE who showed concern for us and our movement @BBOG_Nigeria when the FG of President.“@MBuhari used the IG of @PoliceNG to harass, brutalize, arrest & detain us on Tuesday. We have concluded our 3-Day #MarchToTheVilla today.“WE shall SUE the FG & Police.”