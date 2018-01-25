Ezekwesili disclosed that the group will file a suit against the Nigerian Government and its Police.
Ezekwesili was detained by the police on Tuesday morning in Abuja on the order of president Buhari.
They were on a peaceful demonstration, calling for the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls.
The former minister revealed her plans via a tweet on Thursday, “Thanks to EVERYONE who showed concern for us and our movement @BBOG_Nigeria when the FG of President.
“@MBuhari used the IG of @PoliceNG to harass, brutalize, arrest & detain us on Tuesday. We have concluded our 3-Day #MarchToTheVilla today.
“WE shall SUE the FG & Police.”
