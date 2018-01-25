The much discussed and debated controversial statement by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance has become a source of income to some book and newspapers vendors in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country.Findings have shown that vendors in Abuja, Lagos and other cities of the country have started selling Obasanjo’s note of warning to Buhari in form of a book.Obasanjo had in the statement warned President Buhari against presenting himself for another term.The former Head of State cited some areas which the government had failed.He scored the Buhari-led government low in economy, security, health and other sectors.The controversy has now been put together as a book and vendors are hawking them on some of the streets of Nigeria for sale.A particular vendor displaying the laminated letter with the bold inscription, ‘Obasanjo writes Buhari, forget 2019 reelection’ around the Federal Secretariat, Abuja on Thursday, said the book goes for N500.After much negations with one of his customer, the vendor agreed to sell it for N300.‘I also have the last letter he wrote to Jonathan and Iyabo if you want to also buy them. Those ones are N200 each,” he told this reporter.Also in Lagos, many vendors were seen displaying the letter at the Ikeja under bridge.The vendors were said to be selling it for N200 per copy.Also, a newspaper vendor in Mararaba was seen displaying the letter in the hold up Thursday morning.