Reno Omokri, former Presidential aide, on Wednesday gave insight into why President Muhammadu Buhari has been perceived as a failure.





The former Personal Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said Buhari is perceived to have failed because he “surrounds himself with expired products like Sagay and Tam West.”





Omokri made the remark while faulting the reaction of the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Prof Itse Sagay on the statement by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.





Sagay had described the statement of the former President where he asked Buhari not to run for second term as insulting.





In a tweet via his social media handle, the United States based pastor also noted that Buhari’s failure was anchored on faulty cabinet members.





He maintained that Buhari was “born to fail.”





Omokri wrote, “How wont Buhari fail when he surrounds himself with expired products like Sagay and Tam David West? Look at his cabinet? A French degree holder as agric minister! A polytechnic product in a sensitive ministry like finance. I’ve heard of ‘born to rule’, but Buhari was born to fail





“Professor Sagay says Obasanjo’s comments are ‘insulting and inappropriate’. Who told Sagay Nigerians care about his comments? What have Sagay and Buhari achieved for Nigeria beyond taking us back several decades? Sagay can follow Buhari back to Daura in 2029 and be his house boy.”