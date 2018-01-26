The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has described the Federal Government’s reaction to former President, Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo’s Tuesday’s statement as hollow and banal.

According to Afenifere, the response failed to address issues of lopsided appointments, nepotism, clannishness in the Presidency and other allegations raised by the former president.





Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, told Punch that the government dodged the issues.





“The statement was banal, empty and very hollow. It was begging the issues.





“It failed to address the issues that were raised. They just bamboozled us with empty figures ,” he added.





Odumakin cited the recent appointment of two Katsina indigenes as heads of the Department of State Services and the National Intelligence Agency as instances of nepotism by the Buhari-led administration.





He said, “They dodged the issues of lopsidedness in appointments and clannishness.





“Today, we have the bosses of the internal and the external security agencies from the same state. They have no answer to that; their response is just a waste of paper.”