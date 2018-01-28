The daughter of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, has given support to her father on his recent open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, advising him not to re-contest in 2019, among other issues.This support was contained in a four-paragraph letter she released in Abeokuta on Saturday night through the media aide of her father.In her father’s letter, he had listed the areas where the current administration had failed, most especially on the economy, and tackling corruption in his cabinet and killings by rampaging herdsmen, especially in Benue among others.Obasanjo-Bello advised the current administration to address the issues raised by her father in that special statement on the leadership and stop using her past sore relationship with her father, which had been overturned by events, to score cheap popularity.She expressed surprise over a trending online publication, which published her letter written in 2013 to her father.She said, “I am surprised that agents of the current administration who should benefit from the advice and admonishment of one of the most brilliant leaders to ever emerged in modern Africa have resorted to a cheap tactic that further reiterates the message that they found abhorrent enough to start looking for unconnected issues to put together to make their point.“Those who published the old letter should have spent time to respond to the content of the said statement which among other things called on President Buhari to join the rank of retired elder statesmen in 2019.”