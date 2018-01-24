The Federal Government on Wednesday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo might have been too busy to notice the efforts being made by the Muhammadu Buhari administration to revamp the nation’s economy.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this while addressing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The minister however commended Obasanjo for lauding the administration’s efforts to fight corruption and insecurity.He was reacting to a statement in which Obasanjo asked Buhari not to seek second term.