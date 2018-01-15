Following the general mobilisation of Batch B stream II Corp members deployment, members deployed to Benue and Taraba States are informed not to resume camp as the orientation course scheduled to hold in Benue camp has been suspended.The press release by the NYSC reads in part:“The NYSC Management wishes to inform all Prospective Corp Members deployed to Benue and Taraba States that the 2017 Batch “B” Stream ll Orientation Course scheduled to hold in Benue Camp has been suspended. A new date will be communicated to you in due course.”The NYSC orientation course is expected to commence in 15 camps nationwide on Tuesday.A statement by the NYSC said the orientation course would hold in Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT.It was speculated that the postponement might be due to the herders/farmers clash in the area, however, the press release by the NYSC official did not confirm such.Affected prospective corp members have displayed their displeasure at the announcement, especially on social media.Some of the comments by the unsatisfied prospective corpers on Facebook are:@Frank Amodu “Y is Nigeria always like this? To get admission problem, to pass out of school problem, now to go service wahala, getting a job another big problem. Employers hope u are seeing what is happing? When is time for employment please don’t complain about our age oooo.”@Chi Blessing “Pliz, the new date shouldn’t take long @ NYSC we take God beg una…. The whole thing is just annoying… We won’t camp wit others….instead, they should just redeploy us to the East or Southern part of Nigeria instead if waiting for this crisis to end… Pliz NYSC, in the name of God dnt delay us…. And I just hope this won’t affect our passing out as well”@Ezeofor Clara “Can u just imagine, this country ee”There are some prospective Corp members reported to have received the suspension news after travelling to Benue.The new date for commencement of orientation course in the camp is yet to be announced.