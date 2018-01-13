Management of the National Youth Service Corps has announced re-print of call up letters for some states of deployment earlier released on Friday.
Prospective corps members posted to Ondo, Cross River, Kwara and Ebonyi have been advised to re-print their call-up letters.
This was disclosed in a statement via its official twitter page.
The statement reads: “PCMs posted to these States to reprint Call-up letters, If earlier printed.
(A) Cross-River – NYSC Orientation Camp, Umunna Bende, Abia.
(B) Ebonyi – NYSC Orientation Camp, Agwu, Enugu
(C) Kwara- NYSC Orientation Camp Iseyin, Oyo
(D) Ondo- NYSC Orientation Camp Ede, Osun.
The corps members are expected to resume on Tuesday 16 Jan. For orientation camp at different states of deployment.
