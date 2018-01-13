Management of the National Youth Service Corps has announced re-print of call up letters for some states of deployment earlier released on Friday.

Prospective corps members posted to Ondo, Cross River, Kwara and Ebonyi have been advised to re-print their call-up letters.





This was disclosed in a statement via its official twitter page.





The statement reads: “PCMs posted to these States to reprint Call-up letters, If earlier printed.

(A) Cross-River – NYSC Orientation Camp, Umunna Bende, Abia.

(B) Ebonyi – NYSC Orientation Camp, Agwu, Enugu

(C) Kwara- NYSC Orientation Camp Iseyin, Oyo

(D) Ondo- NYSC Orientation Camp Ede, Osun.





The corps members are expected to resume on Tuesday 16 Jan. For orientation camp at different states of deployment.