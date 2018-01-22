A 38-yrs-old Lagos-based businessman, Mr. Ahmed Buhari, has vowed to do all it takes to wrestle power from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

According to him, his decision to contest the presidency in 2019 was “to take Nigeria out of the quagmire to a destination that will benefit all Nigerians.”





Speaking to Daily Trust, Ahmad Buhari, said he was tired of complaining about how things were being done in Nigeria, saying he had decided to come out of his comfort zone to contest.





The young Buhari, who hails from Kontagora in Niger State, said he was “ready to slug it out with President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates in 2019.”





“I am still consulting on which platform to use in contesting but, for now, I am of the view that most of the major political parties do not share ideologies that conformed with mine and that of my numerous followers,” he stated.