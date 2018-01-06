The Ohaneze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo social-political group, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that no sane person will vote for him come 2019 Presidential election.

Speaking with Punch, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, pointed out that Buhari’s failure to check the menace of the herdsmen would affect his chances for re-election in 2019.





Achi- Okpaga said that “no sane person would vote for a government that was not able to secure the lives of its citizens.”





He noted that it was strange that the country’s security agencies, which he described the “best in Africa”, had been unable to deal with the herdsmen.





His words, “The spate of blatant and inconceivable killings of helpless Nigerians by the Fulani herdsmen have been so alarming and uncontrollable. I have no doubt that the studied silence of the Federal Government is deliberate.





“No sane person will risk to vote for a government that has conspicuously displayed irresponsibility to the security of her citizens.





“Apart from the killings at Nsukka and Awgu (Enugu State), the people of Benue, in general, have been severally and severely killed in tens and hundreds without the Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces , making a national broadcast or giving a specific instruction on the matter even when the treasury of Nigeria was depleted to give him adequate medical attention to save his own life.”