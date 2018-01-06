The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) has once again said it has no plan to increase price of premium motor spirit, (PMS) otherwise known as petrol in country.NNPC in a statement by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager Public Affairs Division, said the pump price of petrol remains N143 per litre in NNPC Retail outlets and N145 in other fuel stations, while maintaining PMS ex-depot price of N133.28k per litre to marketers.“In the last few weeks, the corporation has increased its daily truck-outs of PMS per day to ensure petrol sufficiency across the states of the federation” .“Motorists and other consumers of petroleum products are assured that NNPC has a robust sufficiency of petroleum products to cater for their daily consumption” .“Marketers are hereby cautioned against hoarding or diversion, as law enforcement agencies have been enjoined to deal appropriately with defaulters”.“Again, NNPC affirms that it has no intension, whatsoever, to execute any increase in the pump price of petrol, as such the price of PMS stands at N143 per litre in NNPC Retail outlets and N145 per litre in other fuel stations” .