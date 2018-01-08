The Escravos-Lagos Pipeline (ELP) which came down last week as a result of a fire incident has been restored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

Gas supply to customers on the line including power generating companies has also resumed.





Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manger, Public Affairs, in a statement on Monday said the repair work on the pipeline followed the directive by the Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru.





A section of the ELP at Abakila in Ondo State blew up in flames on January 2, 2018 as a result of bush fire.





The incident affected gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos States with subsequent shutdown of a number of power plants.





With the restoration of the ELP and resumption of gas supply, the affected power plants with a combined generating capacity of 1,143MW would resume power generation.





The power plants include: Egbin Power Plant in Lagos State; Olorunshogo Power Plant, PEL Olorunshogo and Paras Power Plant in Ogun State; and Omotosho Power Plant in Ondo State.





The 36-inch Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) is a natural gas pipeline built in 1989 to supply gas from Escravos in the Niger Delta to various consumption utilization areas.





It supplies gas to power plants in the South-west and also feeds the West African Gas Pipeline System.