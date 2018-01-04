NNPC as sole importer, distributor inadequate – DPR 4:26 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Department of Petroleum Resources has said the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation does not have the capacity to be sole importer and distributor of petrol. Director of DPR, Mr. Mordecai Danteni Baba Ladan, in his presentation said, “NNPC is the sole importer and almost the sole distributor of the commodity. “NNPC cannot do it alone.” Share to:
