Nigeria’s Asisat Osoala on Thursday emerged the winner of CAF Women’s Player of the Year for the third time.The 23 year old was filled with emotions as she picked up her award as the 2017 African Footballer of the Year award ceremony held in Ghana.The Nigerian football queen who plays for Chinese side Dalian Quanjian F.C. in the Chinese Women’s Super League as a forward was named best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.She was also named best player and second top goalscorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women’s Championship.In an emotional Osoala described the out gone year as challenging stating that “Its truly be an emotional journey through 2017, i must say this is one of the personal moment in my career because when i left Arsenal and moved to China a lot of people said that Asisat your career is going to be gone.”But the elated awardee rubbed off her tears of joy and said; “But i told myself that i can do this. And i think i have done that.She however has words of advice for young African Girls, she said,” i want to use this opportunity to encourage all the young girls do not let anyone talk you down, don’t listen to anyone. follow your heart.”