Today, a lot of Nigerians woke up to the news of Tunde Bakare, the Senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, saying God has instructed him to run for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but he does not know when.

He made the declaration while delivering his New Year sermon to his congregation on January 1st 2018, the clergyman who ran as Vice Presidential candidate with President Buhari in the 2011 election, said God has instructed him to return to politics and run for president and lead the nation to prosperity.





Tunde Bakare said God wants him to run for presidency. Well I just remembered that God wants me to become the commissioner for happiness in 2019 pic.twitter.com/S0s5kzBuTQ January 2, 2018

This man called Tunde Bakare is just a scam! He's solely job is to distract Nigerians. — Olofofo (@olofofo_1) January 2, 2018

So Tunde Bakare claims God wants him to run for president again.. Another political telemundo is about to start early 2018 #TuesdayThoughts January 2, 2018

I'm sure tunde bakare is jealous of osibanjo lol

That's why he's now saying God said he's going to be the president of Nigeria 😂

Pastors wanna chop nation cake now oh it's for everybody now — pussy mouth (@edo_booty) January 2, 2018

God has asked tunde bakare to run for president. God has told mbaka that Dankwambo will be president....but for me, God has asked me to leave this country. And i will. Tunde run, Dankwambo run, Buhari run, while I run away pic.twitter.com/PcpgOIi6e5 January 2, 2018

Tunde Bakare said God asked him to run for presidency. Meaning that Buhari isn't delivering else we would have been praying for more grace. But Buhari has taken the grace of God for granted. Mbaka has pitched tent with Dankwanbo. All these are making things easier for Atiku. — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@tksilicon) January 2, 2018

God has been brought in again as countdown to the 2018 general elections begin in Nigeria. Fiery Lagos pastor, Tunde Bakare has said that he has received God's directive to contest for 2019 presidential election. — segun adio (@segunvc) January 2, 2018

Pastor Tunde Bakare has declared to run for the Nigerian Presidency in 2018.This is a sign that good things are coming. #Tundebakare January 2, 2018