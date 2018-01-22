Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says Nigerians have woken up to the reality that they made a mistake by electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Secondus, who made the remark while addressing newsmen on Sunday, also noted that Buhari is making the 2019 presidential race easy for the opposition with his actions and policies.





He stated that the President was taking Nigerians for a ride and was busy “testing their collective patience with his statements and actions.”





According to Secondus, “You can see that Nigerians have realised that they made mistake in electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.”





The PDP Chairman stressed that it was also wrong for the President to have described Nigerians as being impatient.





He maintained that Buhari has abandoned Nigerians and those who voted him into office.





Meanwhile, Secondus has appointed Senator Ighoyota Amori as Political Adviser.





Senator Amori, who represented Delta Central in the Senate had served as Political Adviser two past governors of Delta State as well as Special Adviser on Reconciliation and Conflict Management to two past National Chairmen of the PDP, the latest being the immediate past National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.