Nigerian government through coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), has pleaded with the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) and youths in the region to maintain the prevailing peace area.

The NDA, had in a post on its website, threatened to launch a fresh attack on oil installations in the region.





According to the militants, “This round of attacks will be the most deadly and will be targeting the deep sea operations of the multinationals which include Bonga Platform, Agbami, EA Field, Britania-U Field, Akpo Field.





“Oil installations shall dance to the sound of the fury of the NDA”, they said.





Reacting, Boroh, also Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, said: “Irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations, we must not forget that we are one people with one destiny.





“This means, we cannot move a step further if we are not told how precious it is maintaining the peace of the region and that of the nation.





“We are under obligation to do all within our power to see that nothing divides us in spite of our different political affiliations”, he told NAN.





The presidential aide said he has been meeting with stakeholders from the region and also the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) to strategise toward bringing lasting peace to the region, which he added should be everybody’s business.





According to him, maintaining the peace goes beyond speaking peace to upholding the values of the Niger Delta and patriotism which are key to the region’s stability.





“Let’s not destroy public facilities, for the fact that we are aggrieved in one way or the other should not give us the audacity to bomb oil pipelines.





“Researchers reported that such action will deteriorate the environment faster than we think, thereby causing the government undue pressure in replacing damaged infrastructures.





“Let’s say no to violence, let’s stop taking laws into our hands. There’s no good side of violence. Violence brings in tears and sorrow,” he said.