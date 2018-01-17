Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has demanded an end to flogging of students in Nigerian schools.

The actress in reaction to a video of girls been flogged mercilessly by a teacher described the practice as, “wicked” and “evil.”





She made the call in a video uploaded on her Instagram account on Tuesday evening.





In the video, a male teacher was seen viciously flogging some female students with a cable.





The students, who were on a sort of Assembly line could be seen in pain after being flogged by the teacher.





However, ‘Jenifa’ as widely called has called for the teacher’s sack while also demanding for the name of the school and teacher.





She wrote: What? Who is this TEACHER flogging these students? What school is this? I’m so sad seeing this and I must say this act is WICKED,EVIL.





“Can’t they be given other punishments? Are they not human beings? What if one of them passes out in the process? What of the injuries inflicted on them? I’m so angry! Tani Tisa yi? Please they should stop this oh,This teacher has to be sacked!!!

“Teach Not Traumatise, No To Flogging, Protect Our Girls, Protect Our Children.”