Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has demanded an end to flogging of students in Nigerian schools.
The actress in reaction to a video of girls been flogged mercilessly by a teacher described the practice as, “wicked” and “evil.”
She made the call in a video uploaded on her Instagram account on Tuesday evening.
In the video, a male teacher was seen viciously flogging some female students with a cable.
The students, who were on a sort of Assembly line could be seen in pain after being flogged by the teacher.
However, ‘Jenifa’ as widely called has called for the teacher’s sack while also demanding for the name of the school and teacher.
She wrote: What? Who is this TEACHER flogging these students? What school is this? I’m so sad seeing this and I must say this act is WICKED,EVIL.
“Can’t they be given other punishments? Are they not human beings? What if one of them passes out in the process? What of the injuries inflicted on them? I’m so angry! Tani Tisa yi? Please they should stop this oh,This teacher has to be sacked!!!
“Teach Not Traumatise, No To Flogging, Protect Our Girls, Protect Our Children.”
What? Who is this TEACHER flogging these students? What school is this? I’m so sad seeing this and I must say this act is WICKED,EVIL. Can’t they be given other punishments? Are they not human beings? What if one of them passes out in the process? What of the injuries inflicted on them? I’m so angry! Tani Tisa yi? Pls they should STOP THIS O!!!!!!!!😡😡😡 This teacher has to be sacked!!! TEACH NOT TRAUMATISE!!! #NoToFlogging #ProtectOurGirls #ProtectOurBoys #ProtectOurChildren #TeachNotTraumatise
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com