Specifically, the committee urged that the police and prisons be moved from the exclusive to the concurrent list.
By this, state governments would be allowed to establish state police to handle certain crimes as well as state prisons.
The committee equally recommended independent candidacy but with a caveat that individuals who intend to stand for elections must not have been a member of any political party at least six months to the elections in which they intend to contest.
On local government autonomy, the committee said since “one size does not fit all”, the states should be allowed to legislate for local governments, including creating more councils.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.