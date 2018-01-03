 Naira depreciates to N361/$1 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The naira Tuesday depreciated by 67 kobo to N361 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.


Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N361 per dollar from N360.33 per dollar last week, indicating 67 kobo depreciation. The naira was however stable at N363 per dollar in the parallel market.

