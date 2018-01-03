The naira Tuesday depreciated by 67 kobo to N361 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.
Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N361 per dollar from N360.33 per dollar last week, indicating 67 kobo depreciation. The naira was however stable at N363 per dollar in the parallel market.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.