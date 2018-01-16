The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign Nuraini Adamu, son of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former governor of Nasarawa State, over alleged N92m fraud.

Adamu will be arraigned along with Felix Ojiako on Wednesday before the Federal High Court, Kano on a five-count charge of money laundering.





In a tweet on Tuesday, the anti-graft body stated: ”All is set for the trial of Nuraini Adamu, son of ex-Nasarawa State gov, Senator Abdullahi Adamu for an alleged N92 million fraud. He’ll be arraigned along with Felix Ojiako, Jan 17 before a Fed High Court in Kano on a 5-count charge of money laundering.”