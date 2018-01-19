Ghanaian Nollywood actor, Don Little, also known as ‘Ghanaian Aki ’ by Nigerians, has said that women reject him because of the size of his penis.

The actor said this while fielding questions on Adom TV, a Ghanaian Television station.





According to him, the size of his manhood does not provide satisfaction for the women.





He said, “Women reject me because of my manhood size. They claim it is too short and does not give them the satisfaction they want.”





The actor, however, said he had slept with about five ladies taller than him but the complaints had always been the same.





Don Little is optimistic that he will someday get a woman of his dream who will love him and accept him without discrimination.