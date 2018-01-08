Armed robbers on Saturday attacked Nollywood comedian, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, at his Lagos residence, carting away about N14.3m cash as well as properties.

Mr Ibu reported the matter to the Lagos state police at the weekend.





According to him, his wife was at home when the robbers invaded his house.





“According to my wife, the operation started at about 3am and lasted till about 4:25am this morning after which they left with all my property and cash,” Mr Ibu said on Saturday.





Mr Ibu is considered to be one of Nigeria’s most talented comic characters.