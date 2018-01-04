Morata’s misses have now earned him an unwanted Premier League 2017/2018 record.
Reacting, coach Antonio Conte, after the match, warned Morata that he must work harder.
Analysis after the match showed that no player has missed more in a Premier League match this season.
It also showed that Arsenal were effective at creating goalscoring opportunities from the flanks, as well as from set-pieces.
The home team were aggressive but gave away a lot of free-kicks around the box.
Chelsea too were effective at creating goalscoring opportunities from the flanks but could have scored more.
They were, however, caught offside often and had a high shot frequency when in possession.
Both teams attacked through the middle.
