Although star actress, Mercy Aigbe, is going through a rough patch in her marriage, it did not stop her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, from wishing her a happy birthday via his Instagram handle.

He said in the post, “Today, you are @40. Even though we are fighting I still say happy birthday to you because you are still my wife and my children mother as I use to call you ones again happy birthday to you Mercy Aigbe Gentry. Long life and God bless you (sic).”





His post excited some of the actress’ fans as they speculated that the couple could get back together this year.





The actress further fuelled the speculation when she began to follow her estranged husband on Instagram again. Despite the birthday wish, her husband’s absence at her birthday party was conspicuous.





In a chat with Saturday Beats, Gentry revealed why he was absent at his wife’s 40th birthday party especially at a time people felt they were making reconciliatory moves.





“The main reason I was not at her birthday party was that I was not in Nigeria on that day. I travelled to Dubai and I returned on Wednesday. Despite the fact that I was not in the country, I bought her a birthday cake and other gifts I would not want to mention because it is an issue between husband and wife,” he said.





While reacting to the news that his wife has started following him on Instagram again, Gentry, said he did not notice when she ‘unfollowed’ him on the micro-blogging site in the first place on account of his numerous followers. He also insisted that he had no problem with his wife.





He said, “Mercy and I are not fighting. We talk every day. I know that in the birthday wish I sent to her via Instagram, I wrote that we are still fighting but what I actually meant was not a real fight but the normal lovers’ quarrel. I am a very peaceful person and I don’t like fighting, most times, I compare myself to water which has no enemy.





“Mercy follows me on Instagram, so, I was surprised that the news went round that she is following me again. If she had ‘unfollowed’ me before, there was no way I would have noticed because I have a lot of followers on Instagram.”