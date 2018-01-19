The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has called on the Federal Government to stop witch-hunting the former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, describing what she was going through as sheer character assassination.MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, in a statement Friday said government’s aim was to demoralize her because of her rising profile, urging the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration to stop the impunity.The statement read: “MASSOB is aware that Mrs. Patience Jonathan is experiencing attacks by the Buhari- led federal government because they see her as primary engine block of former President Jonathan who should not have ruled Nigeria.“Federal government sees her as the superwoman that became the barrier in breaking the soul of her husband. Federal government believes that if eventually they cage Mrs. Patience Jonathan, her husband will politically collapse.“Because of religious and political hatred against Ndigbo by Buhari- led federal government, they are not happy with the administration of former President Jonathan who conceded a fair treatment to Ndigbo and that is why government is punishing her because she is an Igbo daughter.“Other Hausa- Fulani daughters who were first ladies before Mrs. Patience Jonathan are not being witch hunted by federal government.“Also, many public office holders in the Buhari- led federal government have committed overwhelming and outrageous financial misappropriation, money laundering and anti government offences without prosecution or retrieving government assets and money from them.“MASSOB therefore advises the people of Eastern region to build and grow the spirit of defending their own because Nigeria, which is a mere geographical expression, is no man’s land and inheritance.“Our people must eschew the spirit of cowardice, slumbering and less concern. The diverse ethnic nationalities of Eastern region must know that by virtue of traditional, cultural, religious and social heritage bestowed on our people by our ancestors, we are natively brothers and sisters. We must be bold and eloquent in defending our own.”