A 39-year-old man from Botswana known as Paellas Mohule, has divorced his wife for a s.e.x doll he recently bought from the United States.According to him, women were just after his money and usually had diseases which made him prefer a doll.Mohule who is a car dealer in Gaborone, Botswana, bought a doll worth $2,600.00(N935,251.80) from the United States.Ugandan website,Ugblizz stated that Mohule claimed that women have failed to satisfy him in bed. So after sleeping with it, he divorced the mother of four children claiming she was no match to the doll when it comes to bedroom matters.However, he pledged to support his former wife and children provided she allowed him time to enjoy the doll in peace.