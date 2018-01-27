Nigerian singer and nudist, Caroline Sam, popularly called Maheeda, has said that she is disgusted at what men do with her pictures.
According to the Self-acclaimed s3x goddess, men send her videos of them masturbating with her images and blame her for it.
Maheeda also revealed that she had had sex in public places such as a public restroom and on the beach.
The singer told Punch that she was happy to build her brand, adding, “I would not lie, I am aware that some men masturbate with my pictures online; but personally, it disgusts me.
“I would be very honest that it disgusts me because they send me some videos of them doing it and telling me that it is what I caused. To be honest, I caused it so there is nothing I can do about it.
“I like the fact that my brand is built on s3x. I love it and it feels like a dream to me because in Nigeria, s3x is still seen as a taboo.
“I feel that we need to be more open and educate our children about it. I may not be going about it the right way because nobody is perfect; but hopefully, I would perfect my act,” she said.
“The craziest sexual thing I have done is to have s3x in the restroom and on the beach. There was a time I did it in the restroom and the other ladies were waiting in line to use the restroom.
“The time I did it at the beach, it was very crazy because people were passing by. I don’t know which was crazier between the two but I think both were crazy.”
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851