



9 min GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain)

Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.The hosts come into this match unbeaten in their last 17 outings across all competitions, while they are yet to lose a single game at Anfield this season.Man City have dropped just two Premier League points all term, though, and would move 18 points clear of second place with another victory this afternoon.The reverse fixture saw City record a 5-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in September.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.Karius; Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Robertson; Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, ManeMignolet, Milner, Klavan, Lallana, Ings, Solanke, Alexander-ArnoldEderson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Sane, Sterling, AgueroBravo, Zinchenko, Danilo, Mangala, D Silva, Bernardo, DiazHalf a chance for Liverpool here, and again Oxlade-Chamberlain is involved. He wins two duels against Man City players to break down the right before whipping a cross into the box which Firmino can only glance wide of the near post.Delph will not be able to soldier on after all as he limps off to be replaced by Danilo.De Bruyne is beginning to have a growing influence on this game, which needs to be ringing alarm bells for Liverpool. The Belgian hasn't managed to do any damage so far, but it could only be a matter of time.This is now already Oxlade-Chamberlain's highest-scoring Premier League season too. What must Arsene Wenger be thinking on a day when his side fell to another disappointing defeat?It looked as though Man City may be forced into an early change here as Delph goes down and Danilo is on the sidelines ready to come on. Delph insists that he is fine to continue, though, and the change is put on hold.Liverpool come forward for the first time in a while as Mane slides a pass down the left channel for Wijnaldum, but Mane is then caught on his heels for the return ball and it is picked off. That would have been a good chance too.De Bruyne pings a pass over to Sterling, who in turn knocks it back inside for Sane. Sane has a bit of space to shoot from outside the box, and his effort deflects wide of the target with Karius completely wrong-footed.Man City are enjoying a good spell here. They have dominated possession over the past five minutes or so and are beginning to press Liverpool back into their own half now.De Bruyne is involved again here as he swings a low cross into the box which is just begging to tapped in. Aguero is just short of getting the decisive touch, although the Argentine was offside anyway.De Bruyne looks to slide a ball through to Sterling, but it is cleared out for a throw-in. It was a brilliant piece of vision for De Bruyne, but he just didn't put enough on the pass this time.There is space for Liverpool to attack behind the Man City defence here, and they are not shy about exposing it. The hosts have started really well here.Another bright break from Liverpool as Mane escapes down the left flank, but he cannot find a pass as the attack slows down. He ends up back-heeling it into the path of Salah, but he can't get a shot away. Moments later Salah picks up possession in the box, but Otamendi slows him down and Salah can then only poke it past the near post.City look for a quick response as De Bruyne brings the ball forward before slipping a pass to Sterling down the right channel but, much to the delight of the Anfield faithful, the linesman's flag goes up against the pantomime villain.There is still a long way to go in this match, of course, but Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to have got that early goal. It should also be a good one for the neutrals as City now need to attack even more, and Liverpool are not exactly a team to sit back.What a start for Liverpool, and it is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who sends Anfield wild with a brilliant opening goal!The midfielder wins possession off Delph and immediately drives forward towards the edge of the area before letting fly from around 25 yards out. It is hard, low and right in the corner to beat Ederson and give Liverpool the lead over City!This certainly isn't going to improve Sterling's popularity inside Anfield. The winger collects De Bruyne's pass in the area and beats Can to the ball, but they throws himself to the floor far too easily. Not enough in that one for a penalty.Sterling is predictably getting heavily booed every time he gets on the ball following his acrimonious departure from Liverpool a couple of years ago. These Liverpool fans certainly haven't forgotten.Plenty of possession early on for Liverpool, and they almost break through for the first time. Mane looks like he is clean through on goal following a flick on from Firmino, but the winger's first touch lets him down. Salah picks up the loose ball, but sees his subsequent effort blocked.Here we go then! Liverpool get us underway amid a raucous atmosphere at Anfield!