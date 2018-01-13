Nigerian singer, Lil Kesh has reacted to Reekado Banks claims that he is a better musician than him.

Reekado Banks had made a statement during his Thank You Concert in Ibadan in which he said that he was better than Lil Kesh and that there was no basis for comparison.





It should be recalled that the two artistes had a ‘beef’ at the 2015 Headies Awards. Reekado Banks took home the award for the Next Rated Artiste, which came with a new SUV and this caused a stir as some people had thought Lil Kesh would win the award.





Lil Kesh in an interview with Saturday Beats, said: “I saw the video online where Reekado Banks said that he was better than me, but I have nothing to say about that. I don’t care what anybody says, and I don’t have any feelings regarding what he said because I am just in my own world.”





“I was not scared when I took the step to leave Olamide’s record label. I am never scared; I just knew it was the right move, so I was never scared. So far, I think the steps have helped me more as a person and as a brand. For one, I am a better person mentally and right now, I am not an instrument for the growth of someone’s business. Instead, I am instrumental to my own growth.





“Looking at the financial side as well, it was a good step. I cannot say I would reap what I have sown immediately, but every move I make now is to ensure I have a brighter future. I am doing all this for the future.





“When I announced that I left Olamide’s record label, some people were sceptical, but I proved them wrong by releasing hit songs. To me, there was no option of failure; it was a win-win situation. That was my strength and my fans have been so amazing in motivatting me. Thanks to my fans. With little effort, the results have always been amazing.





“Life as a label owner compared to when I was under a record label is good, but I have more responsibilities now. Life is a bit tougher now because of the responsibilities; it depicts growth and leaving YBNL was a very big step in my life,” the singer said.