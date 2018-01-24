A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Abiodun Tobun, on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to dialogue with the striking Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) in the interest of Nigerian students.Tobun made the appeal in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of his annual distribution of free UTME forms to Epe students seeking admission into tertiary institutions.Newsmen report that the lawmaker representing Epe Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly distributed 250 forms to students.NASU strike, which commenced on Dec. 10, 2017, has continued to linger.“When there is a dispute, it should be resolved, it is my prayer that the Federal Government and all those in charge of the educational sector will listen to the demands of NASU.“Their request should be addressed and they should resolve it so that the schools will be reopen for full academic activities, ” he said.On the free UTME forms distribution, Tobun said: “We need to come back and impact on the lives of our people.“Today, we are distributing 250 forms to secondary school leavers and I don’t think I know more than one or two of them.“This is a give back mechanism to the society because education is the bedrock of development.“Some parents can afford to buy the forms, while some cannot, but I feel I should encourage the students and add value to the society.“This is also a way to complement the good job of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode in the area of education.“Many of those who enjoyed this annual gesture in the past have gained admission into tertiary institutions,” he said.According to him, the performance of those who enjoyed previous gestures has kept encouraging him, as many of them have moved forward.Tobun urged the beneficiaries to be determined and remained focused, saying they would be the ones to help other indigent students in the future.The lawmaker said that he would also organise Pre-UTME coaching programme in core subjects for the students so that they could succeed in the examination.“If we get better results, we are going to increase the number of the beneficiaries next year,” he said.According to him, 25 other students were sponsored to Government Technical College, Odomola Epe in 2016 and they would soon graduate, while a new set would go in.In his goodwill message, Mr Bola Gbabijo, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, said that many children were handicapped to sponsor their education.Gbabijo, who urged the parents to assist their children to ensure they pass the examination, advised the beneficiaries to work hard to justify the magnanimity of the lawmaker.Also speaking, Mr Faliu Arebi, a former lawmaker said that the gesture would increase the number of Epe ambassadors in Nigerian universities.Arebi urged Tobun to also work with Ambode on the proposed International Airport and the Sea Port in the area.The former parliamentarian urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to get prepared and raise its voice against the rampaging activities of herdsmen and farmers.One of the beneficiaries, Master Ahmed Olufowobi, a 16- year old student, described Tobun as “a good man” saying that the gesture would help his resolve to study Medicine and Surgery.Another student, Miss Damilola Balogun, said: “I have my O’Level results, but my parents do not have money for UTME form.“I thank our lawmaker for this gesture which will help me pursue Business Administration in the university.”Master Ibrahim Adeleke, one of the students sponsored to the Technical College studying Electrical Electronics, also appreciated the lawmaker for his kindness.Master Lasisi Idris, an undergraduate student of LASU studying Medicine and Surgery, who benefited from Tobun’s free UTME form in 2017, lauded the lawmaker for his magnanimity.