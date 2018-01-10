Players and officials of newly promoted Nigeria Professional Football League club Kwara United were involved in a road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday morning.According to reports, the accident occurred on the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while the team were travelling back to their base in Ilorin from Lagos where they had participated in the Bet9ja Nigeria National League Super Four competition which ended in on Tuesday.No life was lost in the incident but the team bus was badly damaged.Kwara United are returning to the elite division after two seasons in the second tier.The team are expected to host Niger Tornadoes on Sunday in its first game of the NPFL season.