A Kano Magistrate court has Tuesday granted stringent bail conditions to the embattled President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term campaigner in Kano Alhaji Dan’Bilki Komanda.The chieftain of All Progressive Congress who was arraigned at magistrate Court 26, Nomansland before Magistrate Kabiru Abubakar on four count charges for impersonation, “defamation of character, inciting the public and lying was granted bail on the sum of two million naira. ”Other bail conditions includes two surety in the same amount, and that one of them must possessed a landed property worth N50m within Kano metropolis , while the second surety must be civil servant of grade level 15 officer in Kano civil service.The court ruling came on the heels of fire works by both the defense and prosecution counsels on the propriety of bail with a midpoint that the court reserved the discretion on granting bail to the accused person.The Defense lawyer, Hussaina Adamu Aliyu told the court that her client was “distinguished individual that would not interfere with investigation if granted bail”.The self acclaimed President Buhari’s second term campaigner who spotted blue flowing gown with a cap to match ran into trouble waters following a petition by two President Buhari’s Special Assistants, Sha’aban Sharada, Bashir Suleiman and one of their friends, Malam Hafiz Suleiman that sought police to investigates the accused for “attacking their personality in a Radio programme aired in Kano.Before the proceedings, attempt by a serving police officer to take a shot of Dan’Bilki at the dock led to free for all as his supporters put up a stiff resistance before they were contained by the security.Similarly, another unlucky photographer who attempted a shot while the accused was been led into the court room was mobbed, while his equipment was destroyed.However, the magistrate has adjourned the case till February 15th for mentioning.