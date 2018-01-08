Some teachers in Kaduna state refused to return to work on Monday in compliance with the directive of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).
The union had asked its members to stay away from work in protest of the decision of the state government to sack over 21,000 teachers who failed a competency test last year.
But Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, warned teachers to ignore the directive or comply with it at the risk of losing their jobs.
TheCable observed that while some schools were open after the Christmas and New Year break, others were under lock and key.
Schools like Aliyu Makanma Model Primary School, Barnawa, LEA Primary School, New Millennium City and LEA Primary school, Narayi, among others were deserted when this newspaper visited on Monday.
An official of the NUT, who did not want to be mentioned, said a task force constituted by the union was set up to ensure total compliance.
But at LEA primary school in Sabon Tasha, GRA, teachers were seen discussing in groups while pupils played inside the school compound, around 8:3oam.
“We are aware of the strike, but we have not received any letter. We are waiting for an official letter from our union, as soon as we received it, we will leave” one of the teachers said.
Also at the Government Secondary School, Kakuri near St. Gerald Catholic hospital, teachers reported to work.
“We came to school because today is resumption date. We heard about the strike, but we have not received any circular regarding the strike. As soon as we receive the circular, we will comply” a teacher, who refused to be named, said.
The NUT official said it was possible that some of the teachers who reported to work did not receive the circular.
“But our task force is going round to distribute the circular and to tell our members to go home until they hear from our leadership,” he said.
