Ibe Kachikwu, minister for state of petroleum resources, and Maikanti Baru, general managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), have appeared before the senate committee on downstream.





The committee headed by Kabir Marafa summoned the minister, NNPC GMD over the petrol scarcity across the country.





Senate President Bukola Saraki had directed the committee to meet with the officials as part of measures of finding a lasting solution to the crisis in the oil sector.





Speaking on Thursday, Baru said the fuel queues had started disappearing. He assured Nigerians that the NNPC was on top of the situation.