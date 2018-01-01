Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed what Nigerians need to do to make 2018 a better year than 2017.





Jonathan in his New Year message , advised Nigerians to speak positively concerning the nation and embrace love among one another.





His message reads, “We all love Nigeria and want the best for her, so no matter what may happen in, to and about Nigeria, never use your mouth to speak negatively about Nigeria.





“From our mouths must proceed good things about Nigeria. Our speech must add value to Nigeria. When we do this, 2018 will emerge better than 2017 especially if the first thing you say when you get up each morning is God bless Nigeria.





“This year 2018, it is also my prayer that the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians will be empowered. That our people will look up with confidence that Nigeria has a place for each and everyone one of them.





“I also urge that as we embrace the new year, we embrace unity even amongst ourselves, and may we not forget, that for Nigeria to truly succeed, we have to succeed together.





“Happy New Year to you and your family from my family and I. GEJ.”