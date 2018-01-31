President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed countries that voted at the UN General Assembly against US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.





Nigeria was one of the nations that kicked against Trump’s decision.





The US leader, in his first State of the Union Address, wondered why there was opposition against America’s sovereign right to make the recognition.





In his speech, Trump noted that America had greatly improved under his leadership.





“American taxpayers generously send those same countries billions of dollars in aid every year.





“That is why, tonight, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign-assistance dollars always serve American interests, and only go to America’s friends.









“As we strengthen friendships around the world, we are also restoring clarity about our adversaries,” he said.





Reeling out his accomplishments in office in the past one year, Trump said 2.4 million jobs were created in the last one years while unemployment was at its lowest in 45 years.





The U.S. leader also said African-American unemployment stood at the lowest rate ever recorded in history and the defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS’) defeat.





Trump touted the largest tax cut in American history saying roughly three million workers have already gotten tax cut bonuses.





“Since the election, we have created 2.4 million new jobs, including 200,000 new jobs in manufacturing alone. After years of wage stagnation, we are finally seeing rising wages.





“Unemployment claims have hit a 45-year low. African-American unemployment stands at the lowest rate ever recorded, and Hispanic American unemployment has also reached the lowest levels in history.





“”Small business confidence is at an all-time high. The stock market has smashed one record after another, gaining eight trillion dollars in value.





“That is great news for Americans’ 401k, retirement, pension, and college savings accounts.





“And just as I promised the American people from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history,” he said.





Trump, who started out his address recalling some of the perilous moments in the past one year, noted the unity showed by both Republicans and Democrats at such sad moments.





He, therefore, made bipartisan appeals for unity saying “it is not enough to come together only in times of tragedy.





“Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve.”