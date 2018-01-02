US President Donald Trump on Tuesday came under fire from Iran.
Iranian FM spokesman Ghasemi advised him to stop meddling in its domestic affairs.
Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi said this in reaction to Trump’s tweets about Iran in which he called the nation ‘hungry for food’.
Ghasemi said: “The completely contradictory and haphazard stances adopted by Donald Trump against the Iranian people are nothing new.”
“He recently called Iranians a ‘terrorist nation’ and provoked their anger by using a fabricated name for the Persian Gulf.
“And now under the façade of compassion for them, he is addressing this culturally-rich nation with a thousand-year-old civilization with offensive words.
”There is no doubt that the great and cultivated Iranian community across the world will have reactions to Trump’s insults.”
Ghasemi further advised Trump to deal with his own country’s internal issues instead of wasting his time on posting futile and offensive tweets about other nations.
“Trump would better deal with the daily murders of dozens of US citizens in mass shootings, the existence of millions of homeless and hungry in his own country.
“He should take lessons from the ancient Iranian morality code of good deeds and good words and incorporate them in his own behaviour,” he added.
